Delhi, October 19: With the festival of Diwali around the corner, the sale and purchase of firecrackers has been banned in some states in order to combat air pollution while some state governments have published guidelines for burning fireworks.

Bursting of fireworks lead to a sharp rise of pollutants in the air immediately after the festival which has led governments to control the same keeping the health of the citizens in mind to reduce respiration-related problems. Firecracker Ban in Delhi: AAP Govt Bans Storage, Sale, Bursting of Crackers Ahead of Diwali 2022; Violators May Face Jail Term Up to Six Months

Delhi:

The Delhi government has passed an order banning the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023. Violators may face a jail term of up to 6 months. The Supreme Court though refused to accord an urgent hearing to a plea against the state government's strict order after the petitioner said that the absolute ban by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee is in contravention of the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal, which never called for such a broad restriction.

Tamil Nadu:

The Tamil Nadu government has not put a blanket ban and approved the bursting of firecrackers on Diwali on certain timings. The timing of bursting firecrackers has been restricted to 1 hour only twice in a day. According to the issued orders, people can burn crackers between 6 am and 7 am in morning and between 7 pm and 8 pm in the evening. There are no new additions or changes to the timing. It was the same last year as well. People have been requested not to burst joined crackers and firecrackers in quiet places like hospitals, schools, courts, etc. by the state's pollution control board.

West Bengal:

After the Calcutta High Court directed that no fireworks, other than green crackers bearing QR codes, would be imported and sold in West Bengal during the festival, the state government has allowed only green fireworks during the Kali Puja on October 24.

Haryana:

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has banned the manufacture, sale and use of all kinds of firecrackers, excluding green crackers, immediately. The decision comes following the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) regarding the same.

Punjab:

The Punjab government has permitted a window of two hours, from 8pm to 10pm, for bursting firecrackers on Diwali, 24 October. Apart from Diwali, crackers bursting will be permitted for one hour from 4am to 5am and one hour from 9 to 10pm on November 8, the 'Prakash Purab' of Guru Nanak Dev. Diwali 2022: Firecrackers To Be Allowed Only for Two Hours in Punjab on Deepawali Night, Check Timing Here

Most states have allowed bursting of green crackers. Green crackers emit 30% less pollutants than regular crackers. Moreover, these crackers also make less noise, showing a drop to 110 decibels from 160 decibels.

