FM Nirmala Sitharaman to Announce Economic Package Soon to Deal with COVID-19 Impact

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 26: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will soon announce a comprehensive package to deal with coronavirus impact on the economy.

The announcement is expected to take place at 1 pm on Thursday, according to an official. Earlier this week, the Finance Minister had said a package is under works and will be announced soon. Catch all live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week had constituted a task force headed by the Finance Minister to work out package for economy hit by coronavirus.