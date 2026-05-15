Why Players Are Wearing Black Armbands During LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Match?

Players from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to the field wearing black armbands during their LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 match 59 encounter at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. The gesture was a mark of respect for the victims of a devastating storm that swept through various parts of Uttar Pradesh earlier this week. Before the commencement of play, both squads observed a minute’s silence as a tribute to those who lost their lives in the natural disaster. You can find Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings match scorecard here.

Mark of Respect By IPL

A minute's silence was observed before the start of play today. Playing XIs of both @LucknowIPL and @ChennaiIPL and the Match Officials are wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for the victims who lost their lives in the storms in Uttar Pradesh.#TATAIPL | #KhelBindaas… pic.twitter.com/Suu40UyhYf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 15, 2026

A Tribute to the Departed

As the toss concluded on Friday evening, spectators and viewers noticed the black bands on the sleeves of both the home and visiting sides. The decision to wear the armbands was made jointly by the two franchises and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The silence observed at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium was a poignant moment, pausing the high-octane atmosphere of the tournament to acknowledge the state-wide tragedy. Local reports confirmed that the gesture was aimed at expressing solidarity with the grieving families and those displaced by the extreme weather.

The Uttar Pradesh Storm Tragedy

The tragedy occurred on Wednesday afternoon when a lethal storm system, described by meteorologists as having cyclone-like intensity, struck several districts in Uttar Pradesh. Prayagraj and its surrounding areas were among the worst affected, experiencing heavy winds, lightning strikes, and torrential rainfall.

According to official figures released on Thursday, at least 117 people have been confirmed dead across the state. The storm caused widespread destruction, uprooting trees, damaging power grids, and collapsing several residential structures. The scale of the loss has prompted the state government to announce ex-gratia payments for the next of kin of the deceased.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2026 07:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).