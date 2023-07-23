Patna, July 23: How far would you go for love? To the moon or beyond that? One tends to go all-out for their love, but it should not be an inconvenience for others. In one such case, two lovebirds in Bihar caused tension between the two villages in Bettiah for the past week. It has come to light that a girl used to cut off the electricity of the entire village at night to meet her lover away from the prying eyes of the villagers.

According to the report published by India Today, the girl, identified as Preeti, would go to meet her boyfriend, Rajkumar, under the cover of darkness. However, their secret meetings came to a halt when the villagers caught them red-handed. Troubled by the recurring power cuts in their village, the villagers had repeatedly lodged complaints with the electricity department, but to no avail. Frustration and concern grew among the villagers, prompting them to take matters into their own hands. After another power cut, they came out and caught Rajkumar and Preeti together. Noida: Bihar Man Climbs High-Voltage Electric Tower, Demands YouTuber Manish Kashyap’s Release; Rescued (Watch Video).

Enraged, the villagers started thrashing the boy while the girl tried to save him. The reports said after being beaten by them, Rajkumar called his gang and attacked the villagers. However, to put an end to it, the residents of the two villages proposed the idea of uniting Rajkumar and Priti in matrimony. After careful consideration, their wedding took place at a nearby temple with all the solemnity and joyous celebrations. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Goes to In-Laws House to Bring Wife Back in Agra, Woman’s Family Sets Him on Fire.

In another incident reported from Bihar in 2022, an electrician would cut off the power supply of his village in the Purnia district for a few hours whenever he wanted to meet his girlfriend.

