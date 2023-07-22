Lucknow, July 22: In a shocking incident, a man was set on fire by the family members of his wife when he went to their home to bring her back. Following this, the police filed a case against a woman, along with her family members, for attempting to set her husband on fire by dousing him with petrol. The unfortunate event took place in Uttar Pradesh's Agra when the man visited his in-laws' residence with the intention of bringing his wife back home.

According to the reports, the complaint was filed by the brother of the victim. According to the complaint, his sister-in-law, along with her brother and mother, is accused of conspiring to set his brother, Dharmendra, on fire. As a result of this alleged attack, Dharmendra is presently undergoing treatment at a hospital, and his condition is reported to be critical. Authorities are investigating the matter to bring those responsible to justice. Mumbai Shocker: Man Arrested for Sets Estranged Wife on Fire on Busy Kurla Road.

The couple got married on November 8, 2019. However, the victim's brother, Lokesh, has stated that the relationship with Preeti and her family has been strained from the beginning. According to the police complaint, Preeti spent most of her time at her parental home, even after getting married. Approximately three months ago, she went back to her home, and on July 18, 2023, Dharmendra visited her there. Evidently, his purpose was to persuade her to return to her in-laws' house. Bihar Shocker: Wife Ties Husband on Tree on Pretext of Taking Selfie, Sets Him on Fire After Pouring Kerosene Oil in Muzaffarpur.

Preeti, along with her mother Shilpa and brother Ajay Singh, allegedly poured petrol and set the house ablaze while Dharmendra was inside. Upon hearing his cries for help, neighbours rushed to his rescue and promptly transported him to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

