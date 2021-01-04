New Delhi, January 4: In a significant development, freight trains on the newly inaugurated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor have started to attain a speed of 90 km per hour. The Ministry of Railways termed it as a game-changing development. The corridor was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 29 last year.

After the inauguration, PM Modi said that the freight corridor was a step towards Self-reliant India. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, initially, two dedicated freight corridors were planned. Eastern Dedicated Freight corridor is from Ludhiana to Dankuni as this route has coal mines, thermal power plants and industrial cities. Feeder routes are also being made for these. PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates 351 km-Long New Bhaupur-New Khurja Section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor.

Tweet by ANI:

In a game-changing development, freight trains have started to attain top speeds of above 90 kmph on the newly inaugurated New Khurja-New Bhaupur section of Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor: Ministry of Railways — ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Western Dedicated Freight Corridor from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust to Dadri. In this corridor, ports like Mundra, Kandla, Pipavav, Dawri and Hazira would be served through feeder routes. Meanwhile, the Industrial corridor of Delhi-Mumbai and Amritsar-Kolkata are being developed around both these Freight Corridor.

Notably, about 60 percent of the Eastern Dedicated corridor will falls in Uttar Pradesh. Ease of Doing business would increase, and India would become an attractive place to invest and many new opportunities for self-employment will also be created, PM Modi had said during the inauguration ceremony.

