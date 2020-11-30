New Delhi, November 30: From December 1, there are few changes in rules which are going to come into place that will affect consumers. From changes in LPG cylinder prices to new timings for Real-Time Gross Settlement System (RTGS), here's how the lives of the consumers may get affected.

Here are some rules that are going to change from December 1. LPG Cylinder Booking: Know New Rules For Home Delivery, Refill Booking Number.

LPG Price May Change From December 1, 2020:

In the month of December, the prices of cooking gases will change in the country. The price of the LPG has been kept constant to provide relief to people amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a DNA report, it is expected that there will be more relief to customers this month by further bringing down LPG prices.

New Trains Will Start Running

New trains like the Jhelum Express and Punjab Mail from December 1. These trains will be run under the normal category only.

Changes in RTGS:

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das at Monetary Policy held in October said that the RTGS system of fund transfer will be available round-the-clock from December 2020. This will improve the ease of doing operations.

As of now, RTGS is not a 24x7 system. The RTGS service window for customer transactions is available to banks from 7 am to 6 pm on a working day, for settlement at the RBI end.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 30, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).