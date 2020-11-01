New Delhi, November 1: The new rules regarding the home delivery of the LPG cylinders will become effective from Sunday. As per the new rules, LPG cylinder subscribers will have to provide a One-Time-Password (OTP) to avail to the delivery of the cylinder. Starting from November 1, the oil companies will implement Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) for the LPG subscribers choosing for home delivery of the cylinders. The system of Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) is in its pilot phase and is already underway in Jaipur. Initially, the DAC system will be implemented in 100 smart cities.LPG Cylinder Price Hiked by Rs 15 Per 14 Kg, Non-Subsidised Cylinder to Cost Rs 605 in Delhi; Check Rates Here.

The LPG subscribers, who have ordered for home delivery, will get an OTP on their mobile number which is registered with the gas agency. The delivery will be made only if the subscriber provides the delivery agent with the correct OTP. If the subscriber fails to give the correct code, the cylinder will not be delivered and the order will get cancelled.LPG Cylinder Price Hiked Across India, Domestic Gas to Cost Rs 593 per Cylinder in Delhi, Rs 590.50 in Mumbai; Check Rates in Metro Cities.

For the convenience of the subscribers, Indian Oil has started a common number for Indane LPG refill booking. It is available 24*7 throughout the country. The refill booking number is 7718955555. "The current system of telecom circle-specific phone numbers for booking Indane LPG refills will be discontinued after 31.10.2020 midnight and the common booking number for LPG refills i.e. 7718955555, will be in force," said Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in a release.

