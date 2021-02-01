New Delhi, February 1: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget for the financial year 2021-22 on Monday. In the budget unveiled today at the parliament an agricultural cess has been proposed on fuel thereby rising its price. Under the budget, the government has proposed a farm cess of Rs 2.5 per Litre on petrol. A farm cess of Rs 4 per Litre of diesel has also been proposed. Income Tax Slabs 2021-22 Update: No Changes in Personal Income Tax Slabs Announced in Union Budget Speech, Big Relief For Senior Citizens Above 75 Years of Age.

The budget comes as the Indian economy struggles to revive from the pandemic-induced slowdown. The prolonged lockdown had hit various money generating activities negatively. Many people have been rendered unemployed and several business closed down.

