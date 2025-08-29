Mumbai, August 29: The upcoming month of September 2025 is expected to bring a few financial changes that could directly or indirectly impact people's monthly budgets across the country. The new changes from September 1 are likely to include a hike in the SBI credit card fee and a possible reduction in LPG prices, among other things. Additionally, there is a possibility that FD rates could also be slashed.

Although the changes are imminent, it's essential to be aware of the new rules coming into effect from next month. If reports are to be believed, possible changes that will likely come into effect in September 2025 include hallmarking silver, high charges on SBI cards and revisions in LPG prices. These changes may appear minor, but they are expected to affect household budgets and daily expenses. Scroll below to know what's changing from September 1. Bank Holidays in September 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Next Month on Account of First Onam, Durga Puja and More; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Hallmarking of Silver

A major change affecting households nationwide from next month could be seen in silver being hallmarked. Just like gold, the government is planning to extend mandatory hallmarking to silver. While the move aims to bring transparency to the silver market, buying hallmarked silver jewellery or items would not be compulsory. That said, hallmarking silver could influence its prices, thus impacting people who choose to invest in silver over gold.

Changes in SBI Credit Card

The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to revise terms for credit card holders. Ahead of September, the bank said that reward points will no longer be given on certain transactions. These transactions include spending made on digital gaming platforms, a few merchants, and government-related transactions. SBI is also expected to levy a penalty of 2 per cent in case of auto-debit failures. Those using SBI cards are advised to track their spending carefully to avoid penalties.

Prices of LPG Gas Cylinders Likely to Change

The prices of domestic LPG cylinders are expected to change depending on the international fuel rates. Oil companies are expected to announce the new rates on September 1. A hike could affect household budgets and strain kitchens, but a cut could provide some much-needed relief. Last month, LPG prices remained the same, but they are expected to change in the coming month. Similarly, there is a possibility that CNG and PNG rates will be increased, as they have not been changed since April.

Possible Cuts in FD Rates

Several banks are planning to review Fixed Deposit (FD) rates and make changes to them. Currently, most lenders in the market are offering 6.5 and 7.5 per cent rates on fixed deposits. However, it is reported that the interest rates on FDs are likely to be revised downwards. This means investors who are planning to park their money in FDs may be at the receiving end of possible cuts in FD rates. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

Capping on ATM Usage

A few banks across the country will implement new norms on ATM usage. Customers who withdraw from ATMs beyond the prescribed monthly limit are expected to face higher transaction charges. Experts advise minimising unnecessary ATM withdrawals to avoid extra costs, which could directly affect monthly budgets.

Although the above financial changes vary, they have one thing in common: They directly impact consumers' budgets and daily expenses. From investments to household expenses and banking transactions, the impact of the new rules will be observed throughout daily life.

