New Delhi, December 12: A couple of patients battling coronavirus (COVID-19) have been infected with mucormycosis in India. Mucormycosis is a rare and serious fungal infection with a mortality rate of whopping 50 percent. According to a report, mucormycosis has been detected in at least five COVID-19 patients in Ahmedabad. Experts have warned that COVID-19 patients are vulnerable and face a serious risk of contracting the fungal infection. Pigeon Droppings Causes Lung Failure in Two Mumbai Women: From E.Coli to Cryptococcosis, 6 Diseases and Infections Linked With the Bird's Poop.

Speaking to a leading daily, Ahmedabad -based retina and ocular trauma surgeon Dr Parth Rana said that five cases of mucormycosis have been detected. While two patients have succumbed to COVID-19 and fungal infection, two surviving patients have lost their eyesight. "All the four patients had a history of uncontrolled sugar and they were on strong drugs including steroids. Their immunity was very low. We believe that these two conditions led to the rapid spread," Dr Rana was quoted as saying. Himalayan Viagra, World's Most Expensive Fungus, Listed as 'Vulnerable to Extinction' by IUCN.

According to the surgeon, mucormycosis infection takes 15-30 days to spread, but in these four cases, it happened within just 2-3 days. The latest case of mucormycosis infection is related to a 67-year-old man from Bhuj. He was admitted in a critical condition yesterday. This is not the first time that COVID-19 patients have been found infected with mucormycosis.

Infectious diseases specialist Dr Atul Patel called the growing number of mucormycosis cases a "serious issue". "We have recorded 19 cases of mucormycosis infection in COVID-19 recovered patients in the past three months. This is 4.5 times higher than the burden reported conventionally before the pandemic. This is a serious issue and healthcare providers should be extra-cautious as it has a mortality rate of 50%," Patel had said.

Notably, China had detected a case of mucormycosis infection in July when the coronavirus outbreak was at its peak in the country. While nothing alarming followed, it is believed cases would have been neglected.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 12, 2020 10:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).