Mumbai, February 14: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old youth allegedly killed his 77-year-old grandfather over Rs 5,000 on Wednesday in Wadala.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the accused, identified as Sushant Satpute, was a drug addict. He had borrowed Rs 5,000 from his grandfather, Laxman Ghuge a few days ago. On Wednesday, the two were alone at home and Laxman asked Sushant to return the borrowed money, which led to a heated argument between the two. In a fit of rage, the accused brutally thrashed his grandfather with a stick. Later, the accused locked the door and fled. Mumbai Shocker: 20-Year-Old Kills Father, Grandfather Before Jumping to Death.

The incident came to light when Sushant’s grandmother Vimala returned home and found her husband lying in a pool of blood. She immediately rushed the victim to the KEM Hospital with the help of her neighbours where the victim narrated his ordeal.

Initially, an attempted murder case was registered against the accused, however, when the victim succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, Sushant was booked on charges of murder. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Refused Money for Alcohol, Man Beats Father to Death With Iron Rod.

As per the report, police launched a lookout for Sushant, who had been on the run since the incident. On Saturday, he was traced to Panvel railway station with the help of CCTV footage. Following this, city crime branch arrested the accused from Panvel railway station and handed him over to officials of Wadala police station.

