New Delhi, October 18: Here is a good news for the commuters of Yellow line of the Delhi Metro. The DMRC had announced free high-speed wifi facility at all metro stations on HUDA City Centre to Samaypur Badli metro line from Sunday, October 17. People can easily access this free facility and make use of it for standard internet application such as e-mail, audio, video calls , online searches and for using social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp, among others. Delhi Metro Replies With DDLJ Meme to Man Wanting to See His Girlfriend on Weekend, Response Goes Viral.

The facility is now available on 37 metro stations. According to the press release by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in this regard, "More than 330 access points have been installed at these 37 stations to provide uninterpreted internet access to the commuters." Most of these metro stations are underground and cover outer Delhi, north Delhi through central Delhi and south Delhi till Gurugram. Monkey Takes Ride With Passenger in Delhi Metro, Video Goes Viral.

The free wifi facility can be easily accessed by logging into 'OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi.' Commuters can select the 'OUI DMRC FREE Wi-Fi' on their phone and enter their phone number and e-mail ids. Following which, the commuters will be receive an OTP on their phones. Use this OTP, accept terms and conditions and connect to the free wifi facility. In case of any difficulties while accessing the free wifi facility, passengers can contact DMRC's helpline number at 9541693693.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2021 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).