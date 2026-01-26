Gorakhpur, January 26: In a harrowing incident in Gorakhpur, police have rescued a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped, gang-raped, and trafficked. Four individuals, including a minor, were taken into custody on Saturday evening following a three-week ordeal.

According to police reports, the sequence of events began on January 1, when a minor boy allegedly lured the victim to a hotel in the GIDA area. After s*xually assaulting her for three days, he abandoned her at the location. Vulnerable and alone, the girl was then allegedly held captive and raped by the hotel owner, Abhai Singh, and manager, Adarsh Pandey. The survivor recounted that despite falling ill, she was forcibly medicated and subjected to continued assault. Haryana Horror: 4 Arrested in Gang-Rape Case of 42-Year-Old in Bahadurgarh, CCTV and Digital Trails Help Crack Case.

4 Arrested for Gang-Raping Minor in Gorakhpur

The crime escalated when the accused allegedly sold the minor to Ankit, a spa manager in Bardahlaganj, where she faced further abuse. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a hotel in Nausad. Kanpur Minor Rape Case: Police Arrest One Suspect; Raids on as Sub-Inspector Goes Missing.

Acting on a plea from the victim's mother, senior officials expedited the search. Police traced the girl's location on January 22, leading to her rescue. SP City Abhinav Tyagi confirmed that Singh, Pandey, and Ankit have been arrested, while the minor associate was detained. Further legal action is underway.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (X Account of Gorakhpur Police ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

