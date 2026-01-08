Kanpur, January 8: Kanpur police apprehended one suspect in connection with the rape of a minor girl in the Sachendi area, based on a complaint filed against unknown individuals. Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal on Wednesday stated that two suspects have been identified in the case. Raids are underway to locate a police sub-inspector who has surfaced in connection with the matter. Four teams have been deployed to arrest him. UP: Accused in Minor Rape Case Shot in Leg, Arrested in Police Encounter in Firozabad.

"A case of rape was registered in Sachendi involving a minor girl. The complaint was filed against unknown persons. Based on the allegations, two individuals have been identified, and one accused has been apprehended. The name of a police sub-inspector has also surfaced. Raids are being conducted to apprehend him. He is currently absconding. Four teams have been deployed. His arrest will be ensured as soon as possible," Raghubir Lal told ANI. He further added that the Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended for negligence in handling the case. Action will also be taken to dismiss the absconding sub-inspector from service upon his arrest. Karnataka Minor Gang Rape Case: 8 Arrested in Mangaluru After Alleged Sexual Assault Filmed and Circulated on Social Media.

"The Station House Officer (SHO) has been suspended for negligence in handling the case. The sub-inspector who is absconding will be arrested based on the evidence, and action will also be taken to dismiss him from service," he said. Further details are awaited.

