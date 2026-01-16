Bahadurgarh, January 16: Police in Haryana have arrested four men in connection with the gang-rape of a 42-year-old woman at a dhaba earlier this week. The incident, which occurred in Bahadurgarh in the early hours of January 12, was solved using a combination of CCTV footage and digital payment trails. The survivor, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, had arrived in Bahadurgarh with her uncle to search for employment. According to her statement to the police, the pair alighted from a bus at the Pandit Shree Ram Sharma metro station around 2:00 a.m. While waiting for a relative, the woman and her uncle were approached by a group of five men who had reportedly been following their bus. The suspects intimidated the uncle and forcibly separated the woman from him before dragging her to a nearby deserted dhaba on the Delhi-Rohtak Road.

The Jhajjar police formed multiple teams to track the suspects. A breakthrough occurred when investigators discovered that the accused had purchased liquor from a nearby shop shortly before the assault. While the men paid a portion of the bill in cash, the remaining amount was transferred via a UPI application. By tracing the digital transaction to a specific account, the Crime Investigation Agency was able to identify the primary suspects and link them to the dhaba location. Bihar Shocker: 24-Year-Old Woman Abducted, Gang-Raped by 6 Men, Saves Herself Using Accused’s Mobile to Call Police.

Although the survivor was initially hesitant to report the full extent of the assault, investigators recovered a digital video recorder from the dhaba. The footage captured the assault, providing police with the evidence required to file gang-rape charges. Following the analysis of the footage and digital records, four suspects were apprehended within eight hours of the report. All four men are residents of Bahadurgarh, originally from Bihar, and were living in rented accommodation in the Chhotu Ramnagar area. London Horror: Teenager Gang-Raped By Pakistani Grooming Gang, Sikh Community Rescues Her (Watch Video).

The arrested men were produced before a local court and have been remanded to police custody for further questioning regarding the events at the dhaba. A fifth suspect remains at large, and a manhunt is currently underway to apprehend him. Jhajjar Police Commissioner Rajshree Singh stated that the medical examination of the survivor has been completed and her statement has been recorded before a magistrate.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

