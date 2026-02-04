Goregaon Balloon Blast: 2 Injured After Gas-Filled Birthday Balloons Explode Inside Lift in Mumbai, Disturbing Video Surfaces

Mumbai, February 4: A celebratory gesture turned into a dangerous incident on Monday night, February 2, when a cluster of gas-filled birthday balloons exploded inside a residential elevator in Mumbai's Goregaon (West). The blast left a 21-year-old student and a delivery personnel with significant burn injuries. The Goregaon police have since registered a case of negligence against the balloon shop owner, citing a failure to provide safety instructions or equipment for transporting the flammable decorations.

The explosion occurred at approximately 10:30 PM at Anmol Tower, located on S.V. Road. Himani Tapriya, a student who had recently arrived from Surat to visit her aunt, entered the lift on the ground floor. She was followed by 32-year-old Raju Kumar Mahato, a delivery person carrying roughly a dozen gas-filled balloons ordered for a family birthday celebration in the building. Dharavi LPG Cylinder Blast: LPG Cylinders Explode as Truck Catches Fire at Mumbai’s PNGP Colony (Watch Video).

CCTV Footage Shows Gas-Filled Birthday Balloons Exploding Inside Lift in Goregaon

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CCTV footage from the cabin captured the terrifying moment the balloons ignited without warning. The resulting fireball filled the confined space, causing immediate injuries to both Tapriya and Mahato. The victims were able to exit the elevator once it reached a floor, where they were assisted by residents and rushed for medical care.

Injuries and Legal Action

Tapriya sustained burns on her right arm, neck, and stomach. In her statement to the police, she alleged that the incident was a result of "careless behavior" by the service provider. While her injuries were serious, medical officials confirmed she is currently out of danger. Mahato, the delivery person, also suffered burns while holding the bouquet.

Following the incident, the Goregaon police booked TK Jaiswal, the owner of the balloon shop, under Section 125 (negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Charge: Failure to provide safety protocols for hazardous transport.

Status: A formal notice has been served to the owner as the investigation continues.

Gas-Filled Birthday Balloons Explode Inside Elevator of Goregaon Building

The Risk of 'Gas' Balloons

Fire safety experts highlight that such explosions are typically caused by the use of hydrogen gas instead of helium. While helium is an inert, non-flammable gas, its high cost often leads local vendors to use hydrogen - a highly combustible element that can ignite from a simple static spark or friction. In an enclosed and poorly ventilated environment like an elevator, the risk of a hydrogen explosion is significantly amplified. Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze Breaks Out at Turbhe Dumping Ground in Navi Mumbai, Firefighters Rush to the Spot (Watch Videos).

This incident has prompted renewed calls for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and local police to regulate the commercial use of flammable gases for party decorations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 04, 2026 09:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).