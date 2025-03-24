A major fire broke out in Mumbai's Dharavi on Monday evening, March 24, after a truck carrying LPG cylinders exploded. Several videos have surfaced on social media showing the huge fire and subsequent thick black smoke. Some locals said that more than 15 to 20 LPG cylinders exploded after the truck caught fire. "Mumbai Fire Brigade is present at the spot. No causality reported," BMC said. More details are awaited. Mumbai Fire Video: Massive Blaze in Santosh Nagar Slum Near Entrance To Film City in Goregaon Doused, No Injuries Reported.

Dharavi LPG Cylinder Blast

LPG Cylinders Explode as Truck Catches in Mumbai's Dharavi

BREAKING #Mumbai: Fire at Truck loaded with gas cylinder Pmg colony near #dharavi depot pic.twitter.com/OVpQvlqKJJ — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) March 24, 2025

