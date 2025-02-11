A massive fire broke out at the Turbhe Dumping Ground in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, February 11, sending thick plumes of smoke into the air. Firefighters quickly arrived at the scene, working to contain the blaze. While no casualties have been reported, the scale of the fire continues to pose challenges for emergency services. Videos from ANI and PTI reveal the intensity of the fire, with heavy smoke engulfing the area. Authorities are yet to release further details as efforts to bring the situation under control persist. Navi Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts in Under-Construction Society in APMC Market Area of Vashi, Efforts Underway To Douse Flames (Watch Video).

Turbhe Dumping Ground Fire:

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Fire breaks out at Turbhe dumping ground in Navi Mumbai, operation underway to douse the fire pic.twitter.com/zxHJZz0zOO — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2025

Firefighters Battle Blaze at Turbhe Dumping Ground in Navi Mumbai

VIDEO | Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Turbhe Dumping Ground in Navi Mumbai. No casualties reported in the incident. Fire tenders are present at the spot. More details awaited. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/RD3G0h7CeD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 11, 2025

