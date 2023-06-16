Mumbai, June 16: In Hyderabad's Kumuram Bheem Asifabad area on Wednesday, a bridegroom passed away from a heat stroke hours before the ceremony was to be performed. During the distribution of wedding invitation cards in his Gudlabori village in the Kouthala mandal on Tuesday, Gundla Thirupathi, 32, experienced severe sunstroke and was brought to the hospital.

After giving out wedding invitation cards to his family and friends, he fell ill and complained of vomiting and diarrhoea. Bihar: Groom Collapses on Stage During Wedding Rituals in Sitamarhi District, Dies; Doctors Suspect Heart Attack.

He was taken by family members to a hospital in Kouthala, but when his condition did not get better, they transferred him to a different hospital in Kagaznagar. Family members sent him to a hospital in Mancherial on Tuesday night when his health worsened. On Wednesday at around three in the morning, doctors declared him dead.

He was set to wed a woman from the Mancherial area in the late afternoon. His family members were busy planning a wedding. Maximum temperatures in Kouthala Mandal have ranged from 40 to 43 degrees Celsius.

Earlier this month, in the Bhonjna village in Banaskantha's Dhanera taluka in Telangana, a newlywed groom passed away due to the intense heat and humidity in the area. Odisha: Groom Dies of COVID-19 Five Days After Wedding in Kendrapara.

In the local temple, Velabhai Patel (age 24), was doing post-marriage prayers when he suddenly started to feel uneasy. Velabhai started throwing up, and his health worsened when he passed out on the floor of the temple, according to his relatives. He was sent to a neighbouring hospital, and then transferred to a hospital in Dhanera, but he passed away on the route.

