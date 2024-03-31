The Kolkata Knight Riders seem back on track in the Indian Premier League ever since former Indian batsman and team captain Gautam Gambhir joined the franchise as a mentor. KKR are off to a brilliant start in the IPL 2024 and have registered two brilliant wins against SunRisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to which they are placed at the second spot in the points table. The franchise showcased a brilliant powerful batting display against RCB and kept their record intact in Bengaluru to win their sixth straight match. Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024: Team Profile, Squad, Schedule of KKR in Indian Premier League T20 Season 17

While Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed in the second spot in the Indian Premier League 2024 points table, they have a net run rate of +1.047. With two wins from two games, the franchise has a strong chance to make it to the tournament playoffs. However, in the previous few editions of the tournament, KKR have not been able to play as per their name and have only made it to the playoffs once in the last four years.

KKR's Current Position on IPL 2024 Points Table

Position P W L NR Pts NRR 2 2 0 0 0 4 +1.047

(Updated after LSG vs PBKS IPL 2024 Match)

(Important abbreviations: P-Played, W-Won, L-Lost, NR-No Result, Pts-Points, NRR-Net Run Rate)

KKR's remaining matches in IPL 2024

vs DC (Away)- April 3

vs CSK (Away)- April 8

vs LSG (Home)- April 14

vs RR (Home)- April 17

vs RCB (Home)- April 21

vs PBKS (Home)- April 26

vs DC (Home)- April 29

vs MI (Away)- May 3

vs LSG (Away)- May 5

vs MI (Home)- May 11

vs GT (Away)-May 13

vs RR (Away)-May 19

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been able to win two titles in the history of the tournament under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir. KKR's tenure in the Indian Premier League under Gambhir is marked as their golden period wherein the team witnessed immense success. However, ever since the former Indian opener left the team, the franchise couldn't maintain their high performing standards and their performance started to decline in the competition. However, the franchise looks good enough to repeat glory once again and win their title of the cash-rich league.

