Ahmedabad, March 19: The Gujarat National Law University (GNLU) campus in Gandhinagar is reeling from shock after the tragic suicide of a student. Vansh Gaint, a 21-year-old third-year student enrolled in the university's five-year integrated LLB program, was discovered dead in his dorm room. Authorities and investigators have stated that, at first glance, the reason behind his drastic decision remains unclear.

After registering a case of accidental death, police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials stated that Vansh, originally from Patiala, Punjab, was discovered unconscious on his dorm room floor around noon on Tuesday. His classmates, worried after multiple unanswered calls, forced the door open when he failed to respond, reported Times Of India. Kanpur Shocker: Couple Dies Suicide by Consuming Poison in Uttar Pradesh, Probe Underway.

It appears that Vansh hanged himself from the latch before collapsing onto the floor. University officials stated that the in-house medical team was called immediately, and he was rushed to a private hospital near Bhat for treatment. Despite efforts to save him, doctors declared him dead approximately 45 minutes after admission. His family arrived at the hospital later in the evening. Palghar Shocker: 25-Year-Old Woman Ends Life by Hanging Herself at House in Maharashtra, Reason Yet To Be Ascertained.

College's Reaction

Calling the incident unfortunate, university registrar Dr. Nitin Malik expressed condolences to the family and assured them of full support in the investigation. He stated that the family requested a thorough forensic examination, which led to Vansh’s remains being sent to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Once formalities are completed, his family will take him to their hometown for the last rites.

Dr. Malik mentioned that no clear reason for Vansh’s actions has emerged so far. To support students, the university has provided psychological counselling. Peers described Vansh as an energetic and helpful individual actively involved in various activities. Many had seen him going about his usual routine on Tuesday, and he even spoke to his family that morning.

Meanwhile, Infocity police inspector V.R. Kher confirmed that statements from his family and fellow students would be recorded as part of the ongoing investigation.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 19, 2025 11:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).