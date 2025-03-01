Palghar, March 1: A 25-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her house in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred in the Nalla Sopara area on February 26. An official from the Nalla Sopara police station said that the woman, Rashmi Satyam Gupta, allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of her house. 16-Year-Old Dies by Suicide in Bengaluru After Not Getting Picked For School’s Cricket Team: Report.

While the reason for the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, the police have registered a case of accidental death, he said. The deceased woman's mother has stated that she would get angry and upset over petty issues and had hurt herself in the past, he added.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.