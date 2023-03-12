Rajkot, March 12: A woman and her lover have been booked for an alleged connection in the murder of her two-year-old infant, Aryan. The father, Salim Vagher, of the boy had lodged a complaint after she learnt about the marks on his body.

Salim learnt about the torcher from his wife Husena and her lover Fakir from one of his relatives. Days after that, he got a call from Husena's brother-in-law about Aryan's death. He informed him that Aryan died of sickness on his way to Rajkot.

Salim realised that his son's dead body had multiple injury marks, and then he suspected that the boy had died due to torture. Instead of performing the last rites of his son, he gave his body to the police, who then sent it for forensic post-mortem.

Surendranagar B Division Police booked his ex-wife Husena Vagher and her lover Jakir Fakir under IPC sections 302 and 114. The police also suspect that they have killed the toddler. Tamil Nadu Shocker: Fed Up of Drinking Habit, Parents Beat Alcoholic Son to Death in Madurai; Surrenders Before Police.

Salim Vagher got married to Husena around eight years ago. After that, they had two children, Rehan (4) and Aryan (2). Mumbai Shocker: Son Strangulates Mother to Death at Their Home in Virar, Confesses to Crime After Being Arrested.

According to a report published in the Times of India, Salim knew that Husena was living in a rented house with her lover. She took the younger son Aryan with her and left the elder one with her grandmother.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 12, 2023 06:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).