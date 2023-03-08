Chennai, March 8: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly killed by his parents and a brother over a monetary dispute due to his drinking habits. The incident took place in Madurai, Tamil Nadu. The family members were about to perform the last rites of the deceased but decided to surrender when they were questioned by his three sisters. The accused trio has been arrested.

According to the report published by the Times of India, the deceased, Saravanan, a resident of Uvari village used to live with his family. Unmarried, he herded goats along with his father. Saravanan was an alcoholic who occasionally smoked ganja and cigarettes. However, his habits were causing a problem for the family. The 27-year-old used to ask money from his parents for alcohol and used to beat them when they refused. Telangana Shocker: Parents Hire Contract Killers To Get Alcoholic and Unemployed Son Murdered in Khammam.

The horror unfolded when the deceased took one of their goats for sale on March 5 to make up the money for alcohol. A major fight broke out between him and his parents and brother when he returned. The trio tied Saravanan to a chair and assaulted him. However, they left him alone when he passed out. Thinking he was asleep, they all went to sleep. Gujarat Shocker: Man Kills 21-Year-Old Drug Addict Son, Disposes off Body Parts in Ahmedabad; Held.

But the next morning, when he did not move, they realized that he has passed away. A case has been registered against the accused trio under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

