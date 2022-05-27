Dahod, May 27: In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher in Zalod. The accused, identified as Nainesh Damor, blackmailed the minor by threatening to circulate her objectionable video. The accused has been arrested, reported TOI.

As per the reports, the minor used to study at the coaching centre which was run by Damor. The incident came to light when the minor was taken to the doctor, who after finding out that the girl is pregnant, advised her family to approach the police station on Wednesday. In her complaint, the minor alleged that the accused had filmed her on February 14 when she was using the washroom. He later threatened to circulate the video and started blackmailing her to develop physical relations with him. Following this, he raped her multiple times. Pune Shocker: 27-Year-Old Man Rapes Friend’s Minor Sister in Bhosari; Arrested.

Reportedly, the crime took place in the coaching classes. The accused was arrested by the cops on Wednesday night. He has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act.

