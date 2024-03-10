Gujarat Shocker: A Casual ‘Good Morning’ Message on WhatsApp From Unknown Number Leads to Extortion of Rs 3 Lakh From Trader in Rajkot

Two females, including the crime's mastermind Jaypalsinh Rabari, Kismat Rabari, Ashok Rabari, Atul Koli, and Mahipatsinh Gohil, were taken into custody by the police. The police withheld the women's identities.

News Team Latestly| Mar 10, 2024 07:24 PM IST
A+
A-
Gujarat Shocker: A Casual ‘Good Morning’ Message on WhatsApp From Unknown Number Leads to Extortion of Rs 3 Lakh From Trader in Rajkot
Police vehicle (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Rajkot, March 10: An apparently harmless "Hello" or "Good morning" WhatsApp message from an unknown number might lead to serious problems if the exchange goes on for too long. A 38-year-old agricultural merchant from Jasdan, close to Rajkot in Gujarat, discovered this the hard way when he struck up a conversation on social media with an unknown woman. After the woman's accomplices sidetracked them and threatened to accuse him for rape, Kalpesh Kanani, the victim, consented to drop her off in Rajkot from Jasdan, and that's when everything went wrong for him.

Following Kanani's allegation, the woman and six other people were taken into custody by the Rajkot (rural) police department's local crime section on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The gang had Rs 5.65 lakh confiscated by the police. Gujarat: Husband-Wife Duo Plot to Extort Rs 4 Lakh From Milkman, Threatening Him to Frame in Rape Charges in Rajkot; FIR Registered.

While attending a social event on February 27, Kanani received a message from a lady identifying herself as Kajal Pansuriya. He became a little doubtful, but she persuaded him by making a video call. Her 'good morning' message reached him again the next day. Kanani informed her that he had to leave Jasdan for Rajkot in order to do some work. The woman asked that he drop her off in Rajkot and that she meet him at the Jasdan bus depot, which is where she would be arriving from Botad.

She requested that Kanani pull over at the Tramba intersection as they were travelling to Rajkot. After dragging Kanani outside in another car, four individuals started beating him. If he did not give them Rs 3 lakh, they threatened to put him in a rape case and accused him of walking about with the woman for three days. Kanani urged his friend to send the money to the address the gang had given him over the phone. As soon as they had the money, they left. 

News Team Latestly| Mar 10, 2024 07:24 PM IST
A+
A-
Gujarat Shocker: A Casual ‘Good Morning’ Message on WhatsApp From Unknown Number Leads to Extortion of Rs 3 Lakh From Trader in Rajkot
Police vehicle (Photo Credit: Pixabay)

Rajkot, March 10: An apparently harmless "Hello" or "Good morning" WhatsApp message from an unknown number might lead to serious problems if the exchange goes on for too long. A 38-year-old agricultural merchant from Jasdan, close to Rajkot in Gujarat, discovered this the hard way when he struck up a conversation on social media with an unknown woman. After the woman's accomplices sidetracked them and threatened to accuse him for rape, Kalpesh Kanani, the victim, consented to drop her off in Rajkot from Jasdan, and that's when everything went wrong for him.

Following Kanani's allegation, the woman and six other people were taken into custody by the Rajkot (rural) police department's local crime section on Saturday, March 9, 2024. The gang had Rs 5.65 lakh confiscated by the police. Gujarat: Husband-Wife Duo Plot to Extort Rs 4 Lakh From Milkman, Threatening Him to Frame in Rape Charges in Rajkot; FIR Registered.

While attending a social event on February 27, Kanani received a message from a lady identifying herself as Kajal Pansuriya. He became a little doubtful, but she persuaded him by making a video call. Her 'good morning' message reached him again the next day. Kanani informed her that he had to leave Jasdan for Rajkot in order to do some work. The woman asked that he drop her off in Rajkot and that she meet him at the Jasdan bus depot, which is where she would be arriving from Botad.

She requested that Kanani pull over at the Tramba intersection as they were travelling to Rajkot. After dragging Kanani outside in another car, four individuals started beating him. If he did not give them Rs 3 lakh, they threatened to put him in a rape case and accused him of walking about with the woman for three days. Kanani urged his friend to send the money to the address the gang had given him over the phone. As soon as they had the money, they left. Gujarat: 2 Held for Forced Religious Conversion and Demanding Rs 25 Lakh Extortion Money From Hindu Family.

Two females, including the crime's mastermind Jaypalsinh Rabari, Kismat Rabari, Ashok Rabari, Atul Koli, and Mahipatsinh Gohil, were taken into custody by the police. The police withheld the women's identities. They claimed to have obtained Kanani's phone number from his social media page during the initial interrogation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 10, 2024 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Extortion Gujarat Rajkot
You might also like
WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Qualify For Playoffs With Seven-Wicket Victory Over Gujarat Giants
Cricket

WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Qualify For Playoffs With Seven-Wicket Victory Over Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Shocker: Man Allegedly Addicted to Watching Porn Rapes 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Auto-rickshaw in Surat, Held
Cricket

WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Mumbai Indians Qualify For Playoffs With Seven-Wicket Victory Over Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Shocker: Man Allegedly Addicted to Watching Porn Rapes 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Auto-rickshaw in Surat, Held
News

Gujarat Shocker: Man Allegedly Addicted to Watching Porn Rapes 11-Year-Old Schoolgirl in Auto-rickshaw in Surat, Held
Gujarat Shocker: Diamond Worker Lured on Gay Dating App, Killed in Varachha; Three Including Two Minors Held
News

Gujarat Shocker: Diamond Worker Lured on Gay Dating App, Killed in Varachha; Three Including Two Minors Held
Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs GG-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online
Cricket

Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online: Watch TV Telecast of MI-W vs GG-W Women’s Premier League T20 Cricket Match on Sports18 and JioCinema Online
Google Trends Google Trends
NZ vs AUS
100K+ searches
Harmanpreet Kaur
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Mumbai vs Vidarbha
20K+ searches
Ramadan 2024 Date
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
NZ vs AUS
100K+ searches
Harmanpreet Kaur
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Mumbai vs Vidarbha
20K+ searches
Ramadan 2024 Date
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma