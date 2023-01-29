Mumbai, January 29: In a shocking incident that took place in Gujarat, a man's ear was allegedly chopped off by his uncle and cousins in Ahmedabad. The incident came to light after the 30-year-old man, a resident of Pundrasan village, Gandhinagar filed a complaint with the police. In his complaint, the man alleged that his uncle and cousins chopped off his right ear due to a minor dispute.

According to a report in the Times of India, the victim has been identified as Dipak Thakor, a resident of Harjinu Paru in Pundrasan village. The man in his FIR lodged with the Pethapur police said that the incident took place on Saturday morning. Dipak said that he was on his way to a temple when he saw his uncle and cousins digging up a path near their house. Ahmedabad Shocker: Domestic Worker Molests Home Alone Woman in Anandnagar; Complaint Filed.

What Does the Complaint Says?

As per the complaint, Dipak's uncle Bhikhaji Thakor and his sons Akash Thakor and Mela Thakor were allegedly digging up a path near their house in order to lay a water pipeline. Officials said that Dipak asked his uncle to finish the work soon as a truck was coming to unload sand at his house for construction work.

Dipak made the request to his uncle as the two lived in the same lane. He also told his uncle that the truck won't be able to come to his pace if the path would be dug up. The complainant also said that his request irked his uncle and cousins. Following this, one of Thakor's son held Dipak while the other hit his head with a machete. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Beaten With Broom, Hurled With Casteist Abuses for Sporting a Moustache in Sanand.

The FIR states that the machete sliced off Dipak's right ear. Cops said that Dipak's uncle also tried to attack him with another machete, however, Dipak managed get off from their clutches and save himself. He immediately rushed home where his relatives took him to Gandhinagar Civil Hospital.

