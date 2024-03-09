Surat, March 9: In the Athwalines neighbourhood of Surat, Gujarat, an 11-year-old schoolgirl was reportedly raped by a school autorickshaw driver. An inquiry has been launched after police detained a 41-year-old male in the matter. The accused, according to the authorities, was addicted to watching porn on his phone. The incident, according to the police, happened on March 7 after the accused took the child from her home to go to school.

The girl was riding alone in his autorickshaw when the accused pulled over in a remote area and reportedly sexually assaulted her inside the vehicle. Gujarat Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes Six-Year-Old Girl After Watching Pornographic Content on Mobile Phone in Surat, Held.

In addition, the accused threatened to burn the child alive if she notified anybody about the occurrence. After the accused was taken into custody, the police were notified about the incident by a concerned citizen. The accused allegedly admitted to the crime, according to the police. In addition to other POCSO Act offences, he was charged with rape, molestation, intimidation, and applicable articles of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused's cell phone was taken by police and is being transferred for forensic examination. Gujarat Shocker: Man Lures Five-Year-Old Girl With Vada Pav, Abducts and Rapes Her in Surat; Arrested.

In the MIDC neighbourhood of Mahape in Navi Mumbai, an autorickshaw driver allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted a sixteen-year-old girl. The girl allegedly jumped out of the autorickshaw to protect herself after he had raped her and was supposedly bringing her somewhere else. She was hurt and lost consciousness. Assuming it was an accident, several people brought her to the doctor and subsequently to the police station. The girl told the police about the incident once she regained consciousness.

