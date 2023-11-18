Surat, November 18: The Utran police in Mota Varachha detained a 30-year-old man for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl after the minor's family reported the incident. The accused was reportedly inspired by pornographic content he was watching before the incident on his smartphone. The incident took place in Gujarat's Surat on Wednesday, November 15. After his wife left, the accused, who happens to be the girl's neighbour, took her to his room. But when the girl's brother noticed the man grabbing her, he told his mother.

An Utran police official told TOI that the victim's mother and other neighbours began looking for her after the girl's brother made them aware about the situation. Surat Shocker: Man Rapes, Kills Friend’s Minor Daughter in Sachin, Booked Under POCSO Act.

After hearing the disturbance outside, the accused became alarmed and sent the girl back to her home. Our squad also arrived there after receiving information from someone. There was a lot of drama as the man locked himself in the room. Police busted down the door and arrested him after he refused to open it, he added. Surat Shocker: Four-Year-Old Girl Raped in Sachin GIDC, Case Registered Against Unidentified Accused.

The accused reportedly worked as a construction labourer and was living with his sister and brother-in-law for the last few months in the region. He is a resident of Hansot in the Bharuch district. If reports are to be believed, the accused had been watching some porn on his phone the day of the incident. His cell phone has been submitted for a forensic examination by the police.

