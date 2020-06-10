Gujarat: Two Men Make TikTok Video Inside Vadodara Police Station, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral

2 Held for Making TikTok Video Inside Vadodara Police Station (Photo Credits: ANI)

Vadodara, June 9: Two persons were arrested here in Gujarat on Saturday for allegedly shooting a video of the interior of a police station and editing it in a "filmy style" before uploading on TikTok, a police officer said. The video was purportedly shot on April 16 when the accused Salman Pathan and Arif Sheikh were held by the police for violating the lockdown rules. TikTok Controversy in Telangana: Video Of State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali's Grandson Sitting Atop Police Van Sparks Row.

"They recorded the video of Sayajigunj police station here after they were released on bail on the same day (April 16) without the knowledge of police officials," said police station inspector S G Solanki. Odisha Migrant Workers in Quarantine Made a Viral TikTok Dance Video Breaking Social Distancing Laws; FIR Lodged.

The duo added sound of a police siren in the background of the clip and uploaded it on TikTok, he said, adding that they were arrested after the video came to notice of a police official.

They have been booked under section 66 (E) of the Information Technology Act for violating privacy of an area by recording and sharing image or video without consent, he said.

"In the video, one of the accused is shown putting on his shoes by sitting on a staircase inside the police station before walking out of the main gate, following their release on bail," Solanki said.

The duo were held under sections 269 and 270 of the IPC for negligent and malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.

The officer said one of the accused had recorded the video and edited it in a "filmy style" with a police siren blaring in the background, before uploading it on TikTok," the officer said.