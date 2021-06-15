Ahmedabad, June 15: A two-month-old baby in Gujarat has been provided round the clock security by the police after double kidnapping attempts. The baby was kidnapped twice in two months. Fortunately, cops had acted swiftly and rescued him. Now, the police have decided to provide 24x7 security to the baby and are looking for decent accommodation of the parents. Gujarat: Woman Kills 10-Month-Old Baby Girl, Dies By Suicide Allegedly Due to Domestic Violence in Amreli.

The child, whose parents stay in slums near Adalaj Trimandir, was first abducted in April. The abductors, identified as Jignesh and Asmita Bharti from Kadi in Mehsana district, took away the child from Gandhinagar Civil Hospital. However, they were tracked and caught within a week, and the baby was rescued. The accused couple had kidnapped the baby because they had no kids. Gujarat: 8-Year-Old Abducted to be Sold in Marriage Market, Recused by Police in Rajkot.

Another childless couple, identified as Dinesh and Sudha Katara, kidnapped the baby from Banaswada on June 5. They were also caught within four days. Now, cops have decided to set up a check point near the slum where the child's parents live. In addition, a team will be deployed to provide security to the child, a report by TOI said.

"We will monitor the boy and his parents whether they are at home or at work. The kid’s mother has been given the contact number of a few cops so that she can call for help in case there’s no policeman around her during an emergency," a officer was quoted as saying. Police are looking to shift the child and his parents from the slum area.

"We have been trying to find some decent jobs and a house for the boy’s parents so that they can live safely," another cop said. The third cop, quoted in the report, also said other vulnerable kids may also be provided with the same protection in future.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 15, 2021 11:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).