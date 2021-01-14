Gandhinagar, January 14: In a shocking incident, an 8-year-old girl from Hidad village in Rajkot, Gujarat was abducted last month and the kidnapper intended to sell her off in the marriage market for money. However, the police was successful in rescuing the minor and arresting the accused from Padadhari taluka on Wednesday. Gujarat Shocker: Family of 5 Die by Suicide in Dohad Reportedly Due to Financial Stress.

As per reports, the kidnapper, identified as Dayaram Bhil, is a farm labourer in Rajkot. He abducted the girl on December 24 when she had gone out of home to buy some snacks. When the minor did not return home after a while, an apprehended family started looking for her and filed a complaint with the police. Gujarat Shocker: Man Gives Triple Talaq to Wife, Moves Out With Two Girlfriends; FIR Registered.

The police launched an investigation, found a lead through the footage of a CCTV installed in the village and tracked down the accused. The investigating officer of the case, Kiran Jadeja told Times of India, "Bhil told us about a tradition among tribal communities that the groom's family pays money to the bride's at the time of marriage. So he wanted to take care of the girl for a few years then marry her off for the money."

