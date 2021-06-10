Amreli, June 10: In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman died by suicide on Tuesday allegedly due to domestic violence in Timbla village of Gujarat’s Amreli district. She also killed her 10-month-old baby girl before ending her life. The deceased have been identified as Ashmita Vala and her 10-month-old daughter Hiteshwari. The deceased’s brother Gautam Debhariya lodged a complaint of abetment of suicide against her husband and in-laws. He accused them Ashmita is survived by a four-year-old daughter. Gujarat Man Kills Wife by Hitting Her on Head With Ceiling Fan Motor After Domestic Quarrel in Ahmedabad.

According to a report published in The Times of India, The woman gave a poisonous substance to her 10-month-old daughter and then consumed the same substance. Ashmita and his daughter were taken to Bagasara hospital, where the woman died during treatment. Her daughter was referred to Amreli. However, she also could not survive. Ahmedabad Woman Ayesha Banu Makrani Records Last Video Message Before Jumping into Sabarmati River; Case Registered Against Husband For Abetment to Suicide.

Police have registered a case against Ashmita’s husband Bhagirath Vala, her mother-in-law Samjuben and brother-in-law Maylu Vala for abetment of suicide. As per the complaint by Ashmita brother, her husband and in-laws abused her physically and mentally due to which his sister took the extreme step. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 10, 2021 01:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).