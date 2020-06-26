Gurugram, June 26: The Gurugram administration has decided to allow the opening of malls across the city, reports said on Friday. Malls in Gurguram will re-open in a week. Malls will have to adhere to the SOPs issued by the central government. If guidelines are violated, strict action will be taken and the mall will be forced to shut down, reports added. While malls will re-open, religious places across Gurugram will remain shut.

Malls in Gurugram had been shut since March 25 when the nation went under lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). However, as part of the Centre's Unlock 1 plan, the Haryana government allowed the opening of malls and religious places across the state from June 8, except in Gurgaon and Faridabad, the districts worst-hit by coronavirus outbreak. Shopping malls in containment zones are not allowed to open for public.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on June 4 issued the SOP on preventive measures to be taken while opening shopping malls, saying only asymptomatic customers will be allowed with masks and entrances will have sanitiser dispensers and thermal screening. Physical distancing of at least 6 feet, use of face covers and masks and frequent hand washing and use of Aarogya Setu app was advised to all.

Spitting will be strictly prohibited, the guidelines said. "All employees who are at higher risk -- older, pregnant and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions. They should preferably not be exposed to any front-line work requiring direct contact with the public." The ministry said preferably separate entry and exits for visitors, workers and goods/supplies should be organised.

