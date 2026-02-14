New Delhi, February 14: Gold prices in India witnessed a mild decline on Saturday, February 14, 2026, following volatility in global bullion markets. Domestic rates softened slightly amid profit-booking and fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar. Despite the dip, jewellery demand in key retail hubs remained steady. Check the latest gold prices in major cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram.

As per prevailing market trends, 24-carat (pure) gold is trading around INR 1,56,146 per 10 grams, while 22-carat (standard) gold is hovering near INR 1,43,134 per 10 grams across most major markets. Analysts attribute the correction to global price movements and cautious investor sentiment. Gold Rate Today Indore: Check 24K, 22K and 18K Gold Prices of February 13 Here.

In the futures market, MCX gold contracts reflected subdued momentum, tracking international trends. Experts note that short-term volatility may continue due to global economic data releases, US Federal Reserve commentary and currency fluctuations. However, gold remains a preferred safe-haven asset amid geopolitical uncertainties. Gold Rate Today, February 13, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.

Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - February 14, 2026

City 22 Carat (Standard) 24 Carat (Pure) Delhi INR 1,43,284 INR 1,56,296 Mumbai INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Chennai INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Kolkata INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Bengaluru INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Hyderabad INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Ahmedabad INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Jaipur INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Lucknow INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Bhopal INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Srinagar INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Jodhpur INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Noida INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Ghaziabad INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146 Gurugram INR 1,43,134 INR 1,56,146

(Prices are approximate averages based on multiple market sources and reflect physical gold rates on February 14, 2026.)

Gold prices remain sensitive to global bullion trends, dollar movement and macroeconomic developments. While day-to-day fluctuations are expected, the broader outlook for gold stays constructive amid steady safe-haven demand and long-term investment interest. Buyers are advised to track live rates before making large purchases.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Goodreturns ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 14, 2026 08:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).