New Delhi, February 13: Gold prices in India witnessed a mild correction on Friday, February 13, 2026, after edging higher in the previous session. Domestic bullion rates softened slightly amid mixed global cues and minor fluctuations in the rupee against the US dollar. Despite the dip, overall sentiment in the physical market remained steady, supported by ongoing jewellery demand in key cities. Check the latest gold rates in major Indian cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Srinagar, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Bhopal, Lucknow, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram.
As per prevailing market trends, 24-carat (pure) gold is trading in the range of INR 1,58,390 to INR 1,58,540 per 10 grams, while 22-carat (standard) gold is hovering between INR 1,45,190 and INR 1,45,340 per 10 grams across major markets. Analysts attribute the slight decline to profit-booking at higher levels and cautious global trading patterns. Gold Rate Today, February 12, 2026: Check 22K & 24K Gold Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Other Cities.
In the futures market, MCX gold contracts also reflected subdued movement, tracking international bullion prices. Experts note that while short-term volatility may persist due to global economic data, US Federal Reserve commentary, and currency movements, gold continues to hold firm as a preferred safe-haven asset amid geopolitical uncertainties. Silver Rate Today, February 12, 2026: Check Latest Prices of White Metal in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Other Major Cities.
Gold Rate Today (Per 10 Grams) - February 13, 2026
|City
|22 Carat (Standard)
|24 Carat (Pure)
|Delhi
|INR 1,45,340
|INR 1,58,540
|Mumbai
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Chennai
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Kolkata
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Bengaluru
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Hyderabad
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Ahmedabad
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Jaipur
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Lucknow
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Bhopal
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Srinagar
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Jodhpur
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Noida
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Ghaziabad
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
|Gurugram
|INR 1,45,190
|INR 1,58,390
(Prices are approximate averages based on multiple market sources and reflect physical gold rates on February 13, 2026.)
Overall, gold prices remain sensitive to global bullion trends, dollar movement and macroeconomic data releases. While minor day-to-day fluctuations are expected, the broader outlook for gold stays constructive amid safe-haven demand and long-term investment interest. Buyers are advised to track live rates before making large purchases.
