Gurugram, February 12: A cabin crew member has alleged that her colleague attempted to s*xually assault her at a hotel in Gurugram, following which police registered an FIR and launched an investigation into the attempted rape allegations.

According to the complaint filed at the Sector 29 Police Station, the woman stated that she had travelled to Dehradun on February 7 with her colleague for official work. On their return, she alleged that the accused drove nearly 250 kilometres in the wrong direction, and they eventually reached Bulandshahr. The two reportedly stopped at a hotel there to eat and rest before resuming their journey. Kerala Spa Rape Case: Investigation in Spa Employee Se*ual Assault Case Expands to Police Over Nexus Allegations.

Due to fatigue, she decided to halt in Gurugram and booked a room at a hotel in Sector 29. In her statement, she said her colleague did not have money, so she allowed him to stay in the same room.

She alleged that once inside, her colleague locked the door and began misbehaving with her. According to the FIR, he allegedly tried to remove her clothes. When she raised an alarm, hotel staff rushed to the room and intervened. Budaun Horror: 2 Arrested for Raping Friend’s Wife After ‘Buying’ Her From Husband for INR 1,000 in Uttar Pradesh.

Police have registered a case of attempt to rape against the accused, identified as Sanjeev. Officials said the matter is under investigation and that the accused will be arrested soon as legal proceedings continue.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

