Noida (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) Two juveniles have been apprehended for allegedly sodomising and killing a 10-year-old boy after kidnapping him from near his home in Noida four months ago, police said on Wednesday.

“The juveniles in conflict with the law have been apprehended and will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board,” Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajesh S said.

According to police, the boy was playing outside his home when the two minors from his neighbourhood took him to an under-construction building and sodomised him on October 10.

The boy had told the duo that he would tell his parents about the incident after which the accused strangled him to death with a rope.

Later, they hid his body under raw construction material, covering it with some plastic sheets and bricks, and left the building, according to officials.

An FIR for "missing person" was registered at the Sector 49 police station the next day and a search launched to trace him. The boy's body was recovered from the under-construction building almost a week later, they said.

The FIR has been modified to add charges of sodomy and murder against the two juveniles, the police said.

DCP Rajesh said the Sector 49 police station team has been awarded Rs 25,000 for cracking the “blind” case.

