Muzaffarnagar, Aug 21 (PTI) A youth has been arrested for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old boy in a village in Muzaffarnagar district, a police official said Friday.

The youth took the boy to a secluded place in Khaikhedi village Thursday evening and sodomised him, the boy's family has alleged.

The official said police registered a case under IPC Section 377 (unnatural sex) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested him.

