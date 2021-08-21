New Delhi, August 21: A woman from Gwalior died in a Delhi hospital on Thursday night after battling for her life for over 50 days. The deceased, Shashi Jatav, had accused her husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law of forcing her to drink acid for not fulfilling their dowry demand. Moments before her death, Shashi recorded a video message urging police to "spare no one". All three accused have been arrested. Noida Woman Forced to Drink Acid by Sister-in-Law & Family, Victim in Critical State.

In April this year, Shashi married Virendra Jatav, a resident of Dabra tehsil in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. In her statement before officials in Delhi, she alleged that on June 27 her husband had told her to bring Rs 3 lakh from her parents. When she refused, the woman said, Virendra, his mother and his sister forced her to drink acid on June 28. She was in a Gwalior hospital before being shifted to Delhi when her condition had deteriorated.

Following the incident, police had only registered a case of dowry harassment. "Now murder charges under IPC 302 will be added. We will include this case in the heinous cases list," Gwalior Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told Times of India. A sub-inspector, who was initially handling the case, had been suspended.

"There have been changes in the statement of the deceased in the past but in her dying declaration, she accused her husband and in-laws of forcefully feeding her acid," the SP added. All three accused have already been taken into custody. Chairperson of Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, tweeted about the incident and urged Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take strict action.

