Hardoi Encounter: Fugitive in Minor’s Rape-Murder Case Shot Dead by UP Police

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A 29-year-old man accused of kidnapping, s*xually assaulting and murdering a seven-year-old boy in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district was killed in a police encounter early Wednesday, officials said. The accused, who carried a reward of INR 50,000, had been on the run for several days following the crime that had triggered public outrage in the area. According to police, the encounter took place around 3 a.m. near the Babatmau area, approximately 50 kilometres from Hardoi city. The operation was part of a search drive launched to track down the absconding accused.

Officials said the suspect, identified by multiple aliases, was confronted during a routine checking operation. He was shot during the exchange and later declared dead. Further details of the encounter are being verified as part of the ongoing inquiry. UP Encounter: Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member With INR 1 Lakh Bounty Killed in Encounter With Special Task Force.

Police said the man was wanted in connection with the kidnapping, s*xual assault and murder of a seven-year-old boy. He had allegedly abducted the child and demanded ransom before the victim was killed. The case had sparked anger among local residents over the past few days, prompting intensified efforts by law enforcement agencies to locate the accused.

Authorities had announced a cash reward of ₹50,000 for information leading to the accused’s arrest. Multiple police teams had been deployed in and around Hardoi district to track his movements. Uttar Pradesh Encounter: Wanted Criminal, 3 Aides Killed in Gun Fight in Shamli With UP STF; Cop Sustains Gunshot Wounds (See Pics).

Officials said the encounter occurred during one such coordinated search operation, though a detailed account of the sequence of events is expected after further investigation.

Cases involving crimes against children, particularly those involving abduction and sexual violence, often prompt swift police action and public scrutiny. In Uttar Pradesh, law enforcement agencies frequently conduct encounter operations while pursuing suspects in serious criminal cases.

Police said procedural formalities, including documentation of the encounter and forensic examination, are underway. Senior officials added that further details will be shared after completion of the inquiry into the incident.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (TOI), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 04:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).