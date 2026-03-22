Mumbai, March 22: The Indian motorsports community is in mourning following the confirmed death of five-time Indian National Rally Champion Hari Singh. The 59-year-old veteran, often hailed as the "Gypsy King" of Indian rallying, lost his life after a speedboat carrying him and industrialist Gautam Singhania capsized off the coast of the Maldives late Thursday night, March 19.

While Raymond Group Chairman Gautam Singhania was rescued with minor injuries and has since been airlifted back to Mumbai, search operations for Singh concluded on a sombre note. Maldivian authorities confirmed on Sunday that the bodies of Singh and the boat's captain were located trapped within a coral reef formation near Felidhoo Island (Fulidhoo) in the Vaavu Atoll. Gautam Singhania Speedboat Accident: Raymond Group MD Suffers Minor Injuries in Maldives; Recovering.

Former National Rally Champion Hari Singh Dies After Speeding Boat Accident

Awful news about Hari Singh’s passing… I took this picture of him when I was 11 years old in Coimbatore and that’s how I will remember him best - the Flying Sikh in his yellow gypsy. Always greeted you with big warm hug and had a zest for life and adventure like nobody else I… pic.twitter.com/N4vm8Q2iYc — Karun Chandhok (@karunchandhok) March 22, 2026

Indian Motorsport Legend Hari Singh No More

🚨#News l Hari Singh, a legend of Indian motorsport passes away🕊️ The 59-year-old, five-time National Rally Champion and the first Indian to win the Asia Zone Rally Championship has been confirmed dead after a speedboat capsized off the Maldives near Felidhoo island. His body is… pic.twitter.com/IIqkWVjbg5 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) March 22, 2026

Details of the Speed Boat Accident Involving Gautam Singhania

The incident occurred around 1:15 AM local time on Friday when a high-speed vessel carrying seven passengers - including five Indian nationals and two women from the United Kingdom and Russia - overturned in choppy waters. The group was reportedly on a holiday excursion. Emergency teams from the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) launched an extensive search-and-rescue mission immediately following the distress call. While six individuals were successfully accounted for, Singh and the captain remained missing for over 48 hours. Specialised diving teams eventually traced the remains deep within a coral zone, which had initially made the search operation extremely challenging.

Hari Singh Was A Pillar of Indian Motorsports

Hari Singh was a towering figure in the Indian automotive scene. His career highlights include:

Five-time National Champion: Dominating the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) throughout the 1990s.

Dominating the Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) throughout the 1990s. International Pioneer: Becoming the first Indian to clinch the inaugural Asia Zone Rally Championship.

Becoming the first Indian to clinch the inaugural Asia Zone Rally Championship. Industry Leader: Serving as the Head of Operations at JK Tyre Motorsport and a chief instructor for Mercedes-Benz India.

Known for his technical prowess and fearless driving style, Singh was instrumental in mentoring the next generation of Indian racers, including current champions like Gaurav Gill.

The news has triggered a wave of tributes from the sporting fraternity. "Hari was a role model for many. His contribution to rallying in India is immense," said ace rallyist Gaurav Gill. Friends and colleagues from his alma mater, The Lawrence School, Sanawar, remembered him as a "fighter" and an "unstoppable force". The tragedy has also raised questions regarding safety protocols during the excursion. Some reports from fellow rallyists in Chandigarh suggested a possible lack of adequate safety equipment, including life jackets, on the vessel at the time of the capsize. Maldivian authorities are expected to conduct a formal investigation into the cause of the accident. Gautam Singhania Injured in Maldives Speedboat Accident, Raymond Group MD Recovering in Mumbai.

Gautam Singhania is currently recovering under medical supervision in Mumbai. Singh's family, including his son Mivaan, who travelled to the Maldives to oversee the efforts, is preparing for the repatriation of his remains. Singh is survived by his wife and two children.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (The Bridge), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 22, 2026 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).