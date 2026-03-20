Mumbai, March 20: Raymond Group Chairman and Managing Director Gautam Hari Singhania sustained minor injuries after a speedboat carrying tourists capsized in the Maldives early Friday. The incident occurred near V Felidhoo, prompting an urgent rescue and search operation.

Singhania was among seven people on board the vessel when it overturned. He was rescued shortly after the accident and has since returned to Mumbai, where he is recovering. His spokesperson confirmed that he is under proper medical care and doing well.

“Gautam Singhania suffered minor injuries following an unfortunate accident. He is recovering under due care in Mumbai,” the spokesperson said, while also expressing concern for others affected in the mishap. ‘Brand Ignorance Getting to Another Level’: Gautam Singhania Raises Concerns After Lamborghini Revuelto Breaks Down Midway.

According to local reports, the boat was carrying five Indian men and two foreign nationals, including women from the United Kingdom and Russia. Authorities stated that five individuals were thrown into the sea when the vessel capsized.

While several passengers were rescued, two Indian nationals remain missing, including noted rally driver Hari Singh. Search and rescue teams have been deployed in the area, with efforts ongoing to locate the missing individuals. Lamborghini Crash at Worli Sea Face in Mumbai: Luxury Car Skids out of Control, Rams Into Divider on Coastal Road; Gautam Singhania Shares Shocking Accident Video.

Maldives police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. Weather conditions and possible technical issues are being examined as part of the probe.

The incident has raised concerns over tourist safety in the island nation, even as authorities continue intensive search operations and monitoring efforts in the region.

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