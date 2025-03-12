Haridwar, March 12: A 20-year-old woman, Shivangi Saklani, was arrested in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar on Sunday for allegedly killing her six-month-old twin daughters because their constant crying disturbed her sleep. According to Haridwar SSP Pramendra Dobhal, Shivangi initially claimed she had stepped out after putting her daughters to sleep, but when she returned, she found them unconscious and took them to the hospital.

On March 6, she rushed them to Devbhoomi Hospital, Ranipur, where doctors declared them dead on arrival. Suspicious of their sudden deaths, the twins’ father, Mahesh Saklani, filed a complaint at Jwalapur police station, prompting an investigation. Honour Killing in Andhra Pradesh: Man Kills Daughter Over Relationship in Anantpur, Accused Arrested.

Police reviewed CCTV footage, inspected the house, and questioned neighbors, but found no evidence of an outsider entering the home. Under interrogation, Shivangi confessed to the crime, stating that her daughters’ frequent crying left her exhausted. Frustrated and without assistance, she first tried to silence them by pressing them with a quilt, and when they continued crying, she strangled them with a scarf. Kerala Horror: 23-Year-Old Man Kills His 4 Family Members and Lover in Thiruvananthapuram.

An FIR under Section 103(1) (Punishment for Murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. Authorities are now investigating the family’s circumstances, including whether postpartum depression or other mental health issues contributed to the tragic incident. The case has sparked shock and discussions on parental stress and mental health support for new mothers.

