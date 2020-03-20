Haryana Govt Imposes Section 144 to Prevent Public Gatherings Amid COVID-19 Spread

Coronavirus | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Chandigarh, March 20: As a preventive step to check spread of coronavirus, the Haryana government on Friday imposed Section 144 in the state and said it would start using stamps to mark those who are quarantined in homes. All District Magistrates and Police Commissioners have been advised to invoke Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, in their respective districts restricting the assembly of five or more than five people in public places, a statement said. Jai Pratap Singh, UP Health Minister, Goes Into Self-Quarantine After Attending Party Where 'COVID-19 Positive' Kanika Kapoor Was Present.

The state has so far recorded 17 cases - three Indians and 14 foreign nationals. Meanwhile, Haryana Roadways announced shutting of its services on March 22 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Janata Curfew" call.