Mumbai, February 8: Mumbai Police have arrested a 19- year-old man from Haryana for allegedly posting a tweet about bomb blasts at some multiplexes in the city which later turned out to be a hoax, a police official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Banwari Singh, had also tagged the Mumbai Police and their commissioner in his tweet posted on January 22, he said. The man, in his post from a Twitter handle named 'Commando Singh', said explosions would take place in seven multiplexes where Hindi film "Madam Chief Minister" was screened in suburban Malad and Andheri, and Vasai in neighbouring Palghar district.

After the police came to know about the message, they carried out checks at various multiplexes and later declared it as a hoax tweet, the official said.

In the meantime, the accused deleted the tweet.

The police here registered a case and their cyber cell started a search for the accused, who was nabbed from Haryana last week, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber) Rashmi Karandikar said.

The police also seized a mobile phone from which the accused had tweeted the message, another official said. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act, he added.