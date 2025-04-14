Hisar, April 14: On the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated air services from Maharaja Agrasen Airport in Haryana's Hisar in the presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu. During the launch of the first commercial flight of the 70-seater Alliance Air plane from Hisar to Ayodhya, the foundation stone of the terminal-2 building at the airport was also laid. The Chief Minister said this airport is a significant gift not only for the people of Hisar but also for neighboring districts. The launch of air services will greatly enhance regional trade, tourism and investment opportunities.

He said the Prime Minister’s visit underscored his unwavering commitment to the development of Haryana. “Today is the 135th birth anniversary of Dr B.R. Ambedkar, who framed the Constitution. I pay my tributes to him and extend my greetings to the entire state. April 14 is going to be historic as we are going to witness the flag off of the flight services from Hisar to Ayodhya,” CM Saini said. Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi and Other Leaders Pay Floral Tributes to Bhim Rao Ambedkar in Parliament on His Birth Anniversary (Watch Video).

During his day-long visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several major development projects of Rs 10,000 crore aimed at enhancing the state's infrastructure and connectivity. The terminal project, valued at over Rs 410 crore, will include a state-of-the-art passenger terminal, a cargo terminal, and an air traffic control building.

Taking to X, PM Modi on Sunday posted, “Tomorrow, on Ambedkar Jayanti, the day will be dedicated to Haryana's development journey. At around 10:15 in the morning, I will inaugurate commercial flights between Hisar-Ayodhya and lay the foundation stone of the new terminal building of the airport. In the afternoon, there is a program related to many projects in Yamunanagar as well.” BR Ambedkar Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi To Launch Key Infrastructure Projects in Haryana on Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar’s 135th Birth Anniversary.

The introduction of scheduled flights from Hisar -- twice weekly to Ayodhya and thrice weekly to Jammu, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Chandigarh -- marks a significant milestone in Haryana's aviation connectivity. During his visit, the Prime Minister will also address a public meeting in Hisar before heading to Yamunanagar at around 12.30 p.m. There, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of additional development projects and interact with the public.

PM Modi Inaugurates Multiple Projects in Haryana

#WATCH | Hisar | PM Modi felicitated by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini at the event to mark the launch of multiple projects in the state pic.twitter.com/hw2QLAcqxP — ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2025

Underscoring the Centre's commitment to expanding power infrastructure and ensuring last-mile electricity delivery, the PMO statement said that PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for an 800 MW thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamuna Nagar. The Rs 8,470 crore project will be spread over 233 acres and is expected to significantly improve Haryana's energy security and power supply reliability.

Furthering the GOBARDhan initiative (Galvanising Organic Bio-Agro Resources Dhan), the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for a Compressed Biogas Plant in Mukarabpur, Yamuna Nagar. With an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes, the plant will promote organic waste management, clean energy generation, and environmental conservation.

In addition, PM Modi will inaugurate the Rewari Bypass project, a 14.4 km stretch developed at a cost of Rs 1,070 crore under the Bharatmala Pariyojana. This infrastructure boost will help decongest Rewari City, cut travel time between Delhi and Narnaul by approximately one hour, and foster economic and social activity in the region.

