Chandigarh, September 23: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly stabbed his wife in stomach and chest leading to her death with kirpan (small sword) following an argument in Kesri village of Ambala district inHaryana on Tuesday. The victim, identified as Manjeet Kaur, was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to injuries during treatment. A case has been registered under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the accused, identified as Baljinder Singh, was arrested by the police on Wednesday. Pune Man Kills Wife by Strangulating Her With Rope at Their Residence in Nigdi, Arrested.

The deceased's brother, identified as Jasbir Singh, told the Times of India that the accused used to fight often at home. Adding that the deceased's brother-in-law told him about the incident. Following which he along with other family members reached the hospital where the victim was being treated. However, she had already succumbed to injuries. Reports inform that the duo had been married for around 14 years and had two children together. Bengaluru Man Kills Wife After She Refuses to Cook Chicken Fry For Him; Arrested.

Baljinder Singh was arrested by the police on Wednesday on charges of murder. The weapon of murder has also been recovered from him. Gurmail Singh, SHO Saha Police Station told the Times of India, "We have arrested accused Baljinder, who stabbed his wife with a small kirpan. The woman died at the hospital undergoing treatment. We have recovered the weapon used in the crime from the custody of accused Baljinder and he would be produced in the court on Thursday."

