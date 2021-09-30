Palwal, September 30: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and three children before ending his life in Haryana’s Palwal district. The five members of the family were found dead at Aurangabad village of the district on Wednesday morning. One of the children found dead was Kumar’s 14-year-old niece. The police have started an investigation into the matter. Notably, the reason behind the deaths is still not known. Pune Man Kills Wife by Strangulating Her With Rope at Their Residence in Nigdi, Arrested.

Police have a suspicion that 36-year-old Naresh Kumar had poisoned his 32-year-old wife Aarti, and the three children. As per the police, after poisoning his family members, Kumar smothered them with a pillow. He then died by suicide. According to a report published in The Times of India, an FIR has been registered in the case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Kumar.

At the time of the incident, Kumar’s 70-year-old father, Lakhi Ram was sleeping outside the house in the courtyard. As per the media report, around 5:30 am on Wednesday, he called for Kumar. However, he did not get any response. Ram then informed neighbours. They went inside, and Kumar was hanging from a ceiling fan. Meanwhile, his wife and children were lying motionless on a cot. Mysuru Shocker: On Direction of Lover, Woman Kills Husband by Mutilating His Testicles; Both Arrested.

“We suspect that Kumar had given sleeping tablets to his wife and the children. Later, when they fell unconscious, he smothered them with a pillow,” reported the media nouse quoting Deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Hodal, Sajjan Singh as saying. Notably, Kumar had opened a Dhaba in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi district after leaving farming six months ago. The family was reportedly also not facing a financial crunch.

